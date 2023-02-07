Love on the rocks: an initiative to promote healthy relationships

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Everyone deserves to be in a healthy and safe relationship; however, it all depends on a few key elements which include communication, boundaries, mutual respect and support for one another.

On Tuesday, Scan Laredo’s Sexual Assault Services, and Information Program or SASI unveiled its Healthy Relationships Rock Community Rock Garden.

Last month, students at various high schools received a rock and painted what a healthy relationship looks like to them.

The movement is an effort to bring awareness on relationships for teen dating violence awareness month.

According to loveisrespect.org, one if five teens in a dating relationship report being hit, slapped, or pushed by their significant other.

“Throughout the presentation, we hope that they can see the signs of abuse and be able to get themselves out or be able to help friends who are in those situations,” said Jocely Sarate with the SCAN SASI prevention team.

The main rock garden is at Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park on Thomas Avenue.

Other rock gardens are also featured at TAMIU, Alexander High School, VMT and at the Laredo Housing Authority.

If you, a friend, or loved one are possibly in a abusive relationship, text “Loveis” to 22522 for assistance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.