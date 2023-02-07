Man accused of aggravated assault arrested

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for aggravated assault at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

Authorities arrested Luis Enrique Valencia, 24 in the case.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at around midnight when Laredo Police officers were called out to an assault at a restaurant at the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street.

At around 12:27 a.m. Valencia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was read his Miranda Rights and was transported to the Webb County Jail.

