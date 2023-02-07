Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Martin High School student selected as All-State musician

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own who is headed to perform with other musicians in the State of Texas.

Parents and staff at Martin High School gathered to recognize Martin High School Student Nestor Olguin

Olguin recently participated in the Texas Music Educators Association and because of that, he is recognized as one of the state’s top musicians.

Holguin said he was honored by the recognition.

“I was pretty excited. Not a lot of people showed up but that really doesn’t matter because as you can see everybody is pretty happy here. They feel very happy. It was pretty emotional- I tried to hide my emotions pretty well. So yeah,” said Olguin.

Olguin will head to San Antonio on Wednesday where he will practice with other state level musicians for the next few days.

He will perform this weekend along with other state performers at a concert.

A major accomplishment for one of Laredo’s own.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident

Latest News

Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
File photo: Pillar
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday
Love on the rocks: an initiative to promote healthy relationships
Love on the rocks: an initiative to promote healthy relationships
Love on the rocks: An initiative to promote healthy relationships