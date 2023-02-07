Martin High School student selected as All-State musician

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own who is headed to perform with other musicians in the State of Texas.

Parents and staff at Martin High School gathered to recognize Martin High School Student Nestor Olguin

Olguin recently participated in the Texas Music Educators Association and because of that, he is recognized as one of the state’s top musicians.

Holguin said he was honored by the recognition.

“I was pretty excited. Not a lot of people showed up but that really doesn’t matter because as you can see everybody is pretty happy here. They feel very happy. It was pretty emotional- I tried to hide my emotions pretty well. So yeah,” said Olguin.

Olguin will head to San Antonio on Wednesday where he will practice with other state level musicians for the next few days.

He will perform this weekend along with other state performers at a concert.

A major accomplishment for one of Laredo’s own.

