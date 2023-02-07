Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday

File photo: Pillar
File photo: Pillar(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13 percent of them don’t know they have it.

In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in its HIV Testing Marathon.

This Wednesday, Pillar will be organizing free HIV, syphilis, and chlamydia testing.

Eduardo Reyes with Pillar said they decided to organize the event so that community members can have peace of mind before Valentine’s Day.

“It’s absolutely important, I mean these diseases are very prevalent and a lot of people like to believe that maybe they themselves, they won’t have to deal with this disease at any point in their life but unfortunately for those that do casually have sex its rather common and here at Pillar we believe that you should be allowed to have your fun just do so safely,” said Eduardo Reyes.

The HIV testing marathon will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 6406 McPherson Road Suite 2.

Pillar also has a variety of different contraceptives that they give away for free.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident

Latest News

Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Love on the rocks: an initiative to promote healthy relationships
Love on the rocks: an initiative to promote healthy relationships
Love on the rocks: An initiative to promote healthy relationships