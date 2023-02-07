Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13 percent of them don’t know they have it.

In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in its HIV Testing Marathon.

This Wednesday, Pillar will be organizing free HIV, syphilis, and chlamydia testing.

Eduardo Reyes with Pillar said they decided to organize the event so that community members can have peace of mind before Valentine’s Day.

“It’s absolutely important, I mean these diseases are very prevalent and a lot of people like to believe that maybe they themselves, they won’t have to deal with this disease at any point in their life but unfortunately for those that do casually have sex its rather common and here at Pillar we believe that you should be allowed to have your fun just do so safely,” said Eduardo Reyes.

The HIV testing marathon will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 6406 McPherson Road Suite 2.

Pillar also has a variety of different contraceptives that they give away for free.

