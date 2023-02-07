U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas investigating cartels for fentanyl

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The fentanyl crisis continues to target the Laredo community.

Last week the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani made a visit to the Gateway City where he answered questions from community members.

According to Hamdani, fentanyl has become a highly popular drug to smuggle as it is easier to produce than other drugs.

Not only is it a problem in our community but in the entire U.S. especially in the Southern District of Texas, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said his office is already working into investigating those organizations currently producing the drug and assures it is being produced on both sides of the border.

“It’s both. That’s the epidemic of it, it’s both across the border but also in the United States, especially in the southern district. It’s several cartels,” said Hamdani. “The only thing is I don’t want to get into what we have as long as investigations go, so I can’t name them. What I can tell you is we are seeing cartels producing fentanyl, as well as of course individuals as well because it’s so cheap to produce.”

Attorney Hamdani said his office will also focus on investigating cash smuggling on both sides of the border.

He explains cash smuggled into Mexico is mostly linked to drugs smuggled into the U.S.

