Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident

Latest News

This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train