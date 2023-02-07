Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will likely bring a return of low clouds late tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds in advance of a cold front from the Rockies will bring upper 70′s to near 80F Tuesday afternoon. The cold front may be accompanied or folloed by scattered showers Tuesday night. Cooler air will arrive by Wednesday dawn. Drier air will clear skies Wednesday afternoon.

