Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will likely bring a return of low clouds late tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds in advance of a cold front from the Rockies will bring upper 70′s to near 80F Tuesday afternoon. The cold front may be accompanied or folloed by scattered showers Tuesday night. Cooler air will arrive by Wednesday dawn. Drier air will clear skies Wednesday afternoon.

Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive

Breezy Monday
