Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, emergency crews got to the 200 block of Buena Vista Avenue and found an RV on fire shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Reports say a man was inside the RV at the time of the fire.

Emergency responders took the 65-year-old man to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar

Latest News

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid to help clear away arrest records
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid to help clear away arrest records
Pillar opens new primary care clinic for community
Pillar opens new primary care clinic for community
Free ride home on Super Bowl Sunday for Laredo football fans
Free ride home on Super Bowl Sunday for Laredo football fans
Free ride home on Super Bowl Sunday for Laredo football fans
Laredo students treated to historical performance of Martha Washington