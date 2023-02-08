Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, emergency crews got to the 200 block of Buena Vista Avenue and found an RV on fire shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Reports say a man was inside the RV at the time of the fire.

Emergency responders took the 65-year-old man to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.