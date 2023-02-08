Free ride home on Super Bowl Sunday for Laredo football fans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Sunday, February 12, the biggest game of the year kicks off as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off on the field.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office and International Taxi are offering football fans in Laredo a free ride home.

The program is called the Designated Driver’s Initiative: Make the Right Call, which offers an option for football fans to avoid getting behind the wheel if they’re under the influence. 29 Laredo restaurants are also participating in the efforts to promote the program this Sunday. The Webb County District Attorney, Isidro Alaniz, said, ”when somebody makes the wrong decision after drinking alcohol and they go and they crash, people die, people get hurt and those persons that do that, they go to prison. That’s why it’s so important to plan ahead. Do not ruin your day, do not ruin your life, make the right call.”

Those interested in using the initiative can call 956-723-9177 to get a free ride. The program will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday, February 12.

Since the program began in 2009, over 190 people have participated.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.