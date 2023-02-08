Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Great education is all around in Laredo and one school received a special honor this week.

Harmony School of Excellence Laredo has been named official Texas “State Schools of Character”.

The campus in Laredo is among nine new campuses from Harmony Public Schools that have been given this title.

Only 15 schools in Texas and 73 across the United States have earned this title from www.character.org with Harmony earning more state school of character honor than any other school system nationwide.

Senior student Diego Gonzalez said Harmony is special for the core values they teach.

“Harmony has practiced an acronym since like around 2019 and 2020, in which like the word Hawks, which is our mascot. It stands for Honesty, Acceptance, Wisdom, Kindness, and Service. And I think that that acronym has helped Harmony throughout the years, and all of the students love it,” said Gonzalez.

On Monday, City Council also recognized Harmony for its achievements.

Character.org certifies schools that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development.

According to the website, the school has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

