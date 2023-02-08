Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Great education is all around in Laredo and one school received a special honor this week.

Harmony School of Excellence Laredo has been named official Texas “State Schools of Character”.

The campus in Laredo is among nine new campuses from Harmony Public Schools that have been given this title.

Only 15 schools in Texas and 73 across the United States have earned this title from www.character.org with Harmony earning more state school of character honor than any other school system nationwide.

Senior student Diego Gonzalez said Harmony is special for the core values they teach.

“Harmony has practiced an acronym since like around 2019 and 2020, in which like the word Hawks, which is our mascot. It stands for Honesty, Acceptance, Wisdom, Kindness, and Service. And I think that that acronym has helped Harmony throughout the years, and all of the students love it,” said Gonzalez.

On Monday, City Council also recognized Harmony for its achievements.

Character.org certifies schools that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development.

According to the website, the school has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition
Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition
File photo: Pillar
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday
LISD installs metal detectors at all of its campuses