LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death that was reported in a neighborhood in northeast Laredo.

Laredo Police officers are currently at the 6100 block of Amir where they are investigating a death.

This is a developing story and KGNS News will have more details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.