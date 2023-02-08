Laredo students treated to historical performance of Martha Washington

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Laredo-area students filled the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center auditorium for an American Historical Theatre Martha Washington Performance.

While February is known to celebrate many historical figures including George Washington, UISD, LISD and even St. Augustine students got a chance to learn about his better half, Martha Washington.

“A lot of the times, we forget why we have this big tradition, especially here in Laredo, so we try to bring them in, so they can understand why we have all those big celebrations throughout this month in February,” said St. Augustine Teacher Anna Izaguirre.

Nye Elementary Student Mariella Vargas believes this is a great opportunity to learn about the First Lady, Martha Washington.

“With our social studies teacher we have been learning about the war and George Washington but we haven’t learned anything about Maratha Washington yet so we’re learning about her right now so we can learn more about her,” said Vargas.

Through TAMIU, the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association, and Castellano & Carpenter Dental Associates, students were invited to listen to the story of Martha Washington, brought to life by Carol Spacht, a historic actor who performs in Philadelphia.

Heights Elementary School Teacher said this performance brings history to life so that the students can have a better understanding.

Rosa Vela, a fifth grade teacher at Nye Elementary School beleives this event is important to visually show the role that Martha Washington played in shaping our nation.

“She gets to give the kids some knowledge as to the women’s roles in history and what her role was with alongside her husband, what her role was in the winter encampments, how she would administer to soldiers, and other roles that she also played, so these are lessons that the kids learn that are not in textbooks,” said Vela.

A lesson learned that students like Mariella Vargas are raving about and committing to memory.

“It makes me feel influenced by her because she’s a woman and she made a very big change from the war to this generation right now”, said Vargas.

