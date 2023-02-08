Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LISD dismisses Lamar Middle School Students early due to water line break

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to a water line break.

According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The City of Laredo is currently working on repairing the water line break.

LISD’s Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition
Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition
File photo: Pillar
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday