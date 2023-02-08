LISD dismisses Lamar Middle School Students early due to water line break

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to a water line break.

According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The City of Laredo is currently working on repairing the water line break.

LISD’s Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.