Pillar opens new primary care clinic for community(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pillar has opened a new clinic for the community. The organization said the clinic is for primary care and is designed to be economical for patients.

The clinic is accepting patients five years old and above. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also on Saturdays, the clinic provides home health services for those who are bed-bound or not able to leave their home, including residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Diana Dominguez, a medical assistant for Pillar, said ”The services that the clinic has is for anybody that is diabetic, has hypertension. Anybody that needs physical exams and injections or if they are feeling ill of any sort. We’re here to help.”

The clinic has a $75 fee and accepts most insurances. If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can contact at 956-723-7457.

