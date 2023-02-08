Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will edge into our area from the Rockies at about midnight. A deepening layer of humid gulf air brings a chance for some showers with and following the front tonight. Drier air from the Rockies will partially clear our skies during Wednesday afternoon. The Rocky Mountain air is cooler and drier than what we experienced today, low 50′s by dawn, high 60′s in the afternoon. After a chilly dawn on Thursday, we will briefly see a return of warm 70′s in the afternoon before another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Rain chances tonight
Another warm and breezy day
Another warm and breezy day
Another warm and breezy day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday