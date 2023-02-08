Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid to help clear away arrest records

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A clinic is available to help people who want to clear their arrest records. It’s a second chance for those wanting to get a job, head to school, or buy a home.

The clinic is hosted by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA). It will take place from February 13 until February 22. The group is asking the public to call early and set up an appointment, but before you head out, there are several documents you need to take with you. Eva Shin with the group said, “it’s on a case-by-case basis, we recommend that anyone who has a criminal record apply for our clinic. Typically the main documents that we require are the charge record and the disposition of the district attorney’s office, besides financial information from the household income.”

To schedule your appointment, you can call 956-489-5099.

