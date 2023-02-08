Texas RioGrande Legal Aid to help clear away arrest records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A clinic is available to help people who want to clear their arrest records. It’s a second chance for those wanting to get a job, head to school, or buy a home.

The clinic is hosted by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA). It will take place from February 13 until February 22. The group is asking the public to call early and set up an appointment, but before you head out, there are several documents you need to take with you. Eva Shin with the group said, “it’s on a case-by-case basis, we recommend that anyone who has a criminal record apply for our clinic. Typically the main documents that we require are the charge record and the disposition of the district attorney’s office, besides financial information from the household income.”

To schedule your appointment, you can call 956-489-5099.

