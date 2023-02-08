Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Democratic and Republican chairs had a lot to say about Tuesdays State of the Union Address, but both agreed that inflation was one of the major topics.

During the speech, there was a lot of shouting, a few interruptions and some say the president touched on several important issues while others say he missed some major points.

Here in Webb County, back in 2020, over, 41,000 people voted for President Biden and over 20,000 voted for former President Trump.

One topic dominating national headlines is the respect towards the president.

Some heckling could be heard towards President Biden during his State of the Union Address, something Webb County Republican Party Chair Luis de la Garza believes it is unacceptable but understands where it came from.

“We need to be respectful of our president at any point,” said De la Garza. “I think the president was digging them on, and then they reacted to what was being said, but we should always respect the presidency in the office and what it symbolizes.”

According to De la Garza, Biden failed to address some major issues hitting the nation right now.

One very present issue in Webb County is the migrant crisis at the border.

He goes on to say the constant attack on Republicans on social security and Medicare is furthest from the truth of what the party wants to do.

De la Garza adds the inflation rate the U.S. is currently seeing is a result from the spending of the Democratic Party.

