Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Democratic and Republican chairs had a lot to say about Tuesdays State of the Union Address, but both agreed that inflation was one of the major topics.

During the speech, there was a lot of shouting, a few interruptions and some say the president touched on several important issues while others say he missed some major points.

Here in Webb County, back in 2020, over, 41,000 people voted for President Biden and over 20,000 voted for former President Trump.

One topic dominating national headlines is the respect towards the president.

Some heckling could be heard towards President Biden during his State of the Union Address, something Webb County Republican Party Chair Luis de la Garza believes it is unacceptable but understands where it came from.

“We need to be respectful of our president at any point,” said De la Garza. “I think the president was digging them on, and then they reacted to what was being said, but we should always respect the presidency in the office and what it symbolizes.”

According to De la Garza, Biden failed to address some major issues hitting the nation right now.

One very present issue in Webb County is the migrant crisis at the border.

He goes on to say the constant attack on Republicans on social security and Medicare is furthest from the truth of what the party wants to do.

De la Garza adds the inflation rate the U.S. is currently seeing is a result from the spending of the Democratic Party.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, the political chairs share more on their likes and dislikes on the topics the president talked about.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair for the elderly
Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair for the elderly
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair for the elderly
Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address