Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair for the elderly

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Law enforcement wants to make sure members of one of the most vulnerable communities are looked after, so the Webb County Sheriff’s Office took action.

On Wednesday morning, the department held its annual Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair and Dance dedicated to the elderly.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar said it’s important for the department to stay close with them since they are the most targeted demographic for crimes and injustices.

“We’re having an elderly dance, valentine’s elderly dance. We have to remember that these citizens are the vulnerable part of our community. The elderly, a lot of times they take advantage of them, the criminals out there,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Attendees had a chance to not only have a good time but learn about how to stay safe from scams, identity theft and more.

According to Census.gov, over 13% of the population in Texas is 65 and over which estimates to roughly four million people.

