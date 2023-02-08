What is the penalty for illegal voting in Webb County?

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Questions continue to linger about the future of District Two after Laredo City Council came down with a vote of no confidence against its own, Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

Campos was also asked to place herself on administrative leave and while she has not made a decision on that matter, she’s not the only one who is being questioned.

Many are asking if there will be consequences for those who voted illegally in the race.

After visiting judge Susan Reed overturned the District Two race and ruled that 15 votes were illegally cast in that race, four of the 15 votes were from Laredo Police Officers.

While the case is now headed to the Fourth Court of Appeals, according to Texas Law, there could be legal consequences to those found voting illegally.

According to the Texas Code Chapter #276.013; if someone tries to influence an independent voter, prevent a voter from casting a legal ballot or cause a ballot not to reflect the intent of the voter, the person is subjected to fall into a class A misdemeanor.

According to Jose Luis Castillo from the Webb County Elections Office, the person can receive a fine of to thousands of dollars.

“Class A misdemeanor you can serve up to one year max in jail, in a county jail and a $4,000 fine. My office does not prosecute him, but we report what we have if we see something, but it is not up to us to enforce and two, in defense of prosecuting or enforcing it is hard to prove what we call illegal mens rea”, said Castillo.

According to Castillo, if someone commits illegal voting a second time, then it becomes a state-jail felony, and you would not be able to vote under any term or punishment.

Those people who Judge Reed deemed to have voted illegally would still need to be charged if at all.

As for the police officers, KGNS News reported on Tuesday that they have been placed on administrative re-assignment.

Meanwhile the fate of the District Two City Council seat could be decided in the next 45 to 60 days at the Fourth Court of Appeals.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.