LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning as a cold front is passing through the region, dropping temperatures in the low 50s.

The rain should come to an end this morning but, what will continue is those windy conditions gust as high as 30mph.

The combination of the light rain through the morning and mostly cloudy skies will keep daytime temps on the cool side a high of 69.

Tonight cloudy skies will decrease allowing for the heat of the day to escape into space, a cold night, a low 46.

Tomorrow cold morning in the 40s with temperatures increasing due to sunny skies a high of 77.

Another cold front is expected on Friday morning bringing cooler and drier air.

Elevated fire weather conditions could be possible Friday afternoon as relative humidity levels will be low and it’s expected to be windy .

Late Friday night into Saturday morning wind chill values will be in the low 30s to upper 20s.

Weekend pleasant in the low to upper 60s before another front moves in next week bringing rain chances .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.