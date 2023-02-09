Shop Local
Alexander magnet students given demo of robotic surgical system

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Technology is making fascinating leaps and bounds in the medical field. The Laredo Medical Center has added a second robotic surgical system and a group of young minds got a chance to check it out.

On Wednesday, February 8, more than 40 students from Alexander High School’s magnet program were shown an interactive demo of the system.

One of the students, Nathy Ann Ramon, said, ”It’s such an inspiration. It’s a beautiful thing to see because it was the first time they brought students in and just seeing how such machines can help the doctors and the patients in their recovery time, how it’s non-invasive, how it’s just little holes everywhere. It’s so much easier for both of them. It truly brings hope to the magnet field. I guess you could say, the health field because it just shows how technology has moved us along so far.”

Surgeons who have already worked with the system agree. They said it’s very beneficial for both doctors and patients because it makes procedures much simpler and it reduces the amount of pain felt afterward during recovery.

