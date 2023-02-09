Shop Local
CBP reminds public which flowers are not allowed into the U.S. ahead of Valentine’s Day
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding the public about certain types of plants that are not allowed to be crossed into the United States.

According to CBP officials, officers have inspected 850 million flower stems for pests, insects, and diseases in the current fiscal year. They said that any type of plant must be declared as people make their way into the U.S.

During February 2023, officers inspected eight million stems, that’s two million less than in February 2023. Carlos Ramos, an Agriculture Specialist with CBP said chrysanthemums and some greenery plants are not allowed to into the U.S. “Most of that is choisya , murraya, some kind of orange blossoms. They’re all citrus relatives so they are prohibited from coming into the U.S.,” said Ramos.

If you would like to learn more about what is allowed to be brought into the U.S., you can click here.

