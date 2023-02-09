Doctors Hospital invites community to get their heart checked during Heart Health Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States.

In honor of Heart Health Awareness Month, Doctors Hospital of Laredo is inviting the community to take advantage of its free health clinic.

This Friday, health experts will be in the main lobby of Doctors Hospital offering free blood pressure checks, glucose and cholesterol screenings.

There will also be plenty of informational booths offering pamphlets and tips on how to keep your heart healthy.

Local cardiologist, Dr. Mehmet believes people should keep their health in check, especially after falling to some bad habits.

“So we do make sure that we have ideal body weight, we have blood pressure absolutely normal, cholesterol is normal and especially in this community where it is almost like a pandemic, epidemic rather,” said Dr. Mehmet. “Basically, you have high blood pressure, diabetes, young people kidney failure because of some cultural and usual human habits, unhealthy habits.”

Dr. Mehmet also encourages residents to take part in daily exercises and avoid smoking cigarettes or vape pens.

Once again, the free health clinic will take place tomorrow morning at Doctors Hospital from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

