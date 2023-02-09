Shop Local
Enjoy a cheesy slice of pie on National Pizza Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods!

Thursday is National Pizza Day, which is observed every year on Feb. 9.

It’s a chance to appreciate the history of that cheesy, melty dish so many of us love.

The nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York established in 1905.

Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.

Also, it’s national toothache day as well, if you haven’t been taking care of your teeth, then it’s a reminder to get back in the habit!

