Flags at half-staff to remember Laredo police officer Ramiro Paredes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Flags were at half-staff at the Laredo Police Department on Thursday, February 9.

They were lowered to honor and remember police officer Ramiro Paredes. On February 8, police confirmed his death.

Paredes worked with the Laredo Police Department for more than 25 years and was assigned to the Warrants and Ordinance Division. He was the president of the Laredo Police Association.

The mayor of Laredo, dr. Victor Trevino, said that Paredes’ death is saddening and offered his condolences. ”We all feel the pain. We’re all in this together. Whenever we have a passing of a police officer or a public servant, we have to understand that we have to carry the whole weight of the pain together, so nobody is alone carrying this pain, especially the family,” said Mayor Trevino.

The Laredo Police Department has not released further details on the case.

