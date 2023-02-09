Gateway Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost

Shop Local
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the Gateway Clinic said they’ve reported more than 400 cases of COVID in the past two months.

Despite the federal government ending the public health emergency this upcoming May, the clinic will continue providing vaccines and boosters at no cost to the general public. Dr. Mery Cortes-Bergoderi, the Gateway Community Chief Medical Officer, said, “We have been granted money by the federal government, the Department of Health, to provide the vaccine to our community and to our patients at no cost. We are testing for flu, we are testing for COVID-19, and evaluating our patients to determine what is causing it.”

If you would like more information on the COVID vaccines, you can call the clinic at 956-795-8100.

Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police Officer passes away
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LISD dismisses students early due to water line break
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
Man accused of killing woman and child appears for change of venue hearing
Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address
What is the penalty for illegal voting in Webb County?
