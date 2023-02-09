Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired Wednesday night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A shooting is reported in an east Laredo neighborhood.

According to reports, Laredo Police were conducting a search at the 100 block of Larga Vista off of Highway 359 Thursday morning.

It is believed that the law enforcement presence is connected to a reported shooting in the area that occurred on Wednesday night.

Several law enforcement entities including Laredo Police, and HIS were at the location where firearms were found.

People were questioned by authorities.

It is a collaborative effort between federal, state, and local authorities.

A resident who lives in the area said they heard shots fired Wednesday night.

