Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired Wednesday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A shooting is reported in an east Laredo neighborhood.

According to reports, Laredo Police were conducting a search at the 100 block of Larga Vista off of Highway 359 Thursday morning.

It is believed that the law enforcement presence is connected to a reported shooting in the area that occurred on Wednesday night.

Several law enforcement entities including Laredo Police, and HIS were at the location where firearms were found.

People were questioned by authorities.

It is a collaborative effort between federal, state, and local authorities.

A resident who lives in the area said they heard shots fired Wednesday night.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police Officer passes away
Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LISD dismisses students early due to water line break
LISD dismisses Lamar Middle School Students early due to water line break

Latest News

Eddie Chapman
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
Gateway Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost
Gateway Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost
Man accused of killing woman and child appears for change of venue hearing
Man accused of killing woman and child appears for change of venue hearing
Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address
Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address