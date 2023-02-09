Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities have released more information about a death investigation on Amir Drive.

The Laredo Police Department is confirming the passing officer Ramiro Paredes.

Officers were called out to the 6100 block of Amir Drive shortly after three Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he was a 26 year veteran officer assigned to the Warrants and Ordinance Division.

He was also the sitting president for the Laredo Police Officer’s Association.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino released a statement:

It is always with a heavy heart that the City of Laredo sends our prayers and condolences to the family, friends and the Laredo Police Department for the loss of an officer. We will continue to support the department with any and all counseling resources that may be needed during this difficult time.

