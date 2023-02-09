Shop Local
Man accused of killing woman and child appears for change of venue hearing

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A firm that conducts surveys testified before a Webb County Judge on the percentage of people who believe in the innocence or guilt of the man accused of killing a woman and her child back in 2018.

On Thursday, the defense team of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles questioned the firm on its survey.

A representative via Zoom testified that 65 percent of those interviewed had knowledge of the case and had a determination of the guilt or innocence of Burgos Aviles.

A total of 300 people were interviewed as part of the survey, 150 from Webb County and Zapata County.

Burgos Aviles defense filed a motion to change the trial outside of Webb County.

A gag order remains in place which means both attorneys and any possible witnesses including the victim’s family cannot discuss details about the case.

Aviles is the former Border Patrol Agent accused of the murder of Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominic Alexander Hernandez.

If a change of venue is granted, the trial could take place outside of Webb County.

