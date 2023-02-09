Shop Local
Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY,TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for a slew of charges including kidnapping.

Suzano Espinoza, 36, is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Espinoza has black hair and brown eyes, weighs over 200 pounds and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, deadly conduct, and endangering a child.

If you have any information on Espinoza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-28-78.

