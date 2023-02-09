Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping

WEBB COUNTY,TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for a slew of charges including kidnapping.

Suzano Espinoza, 36, is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Espinoza has black hair and brown eyes, weighs over 200 pounds and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, deadly conduct, and endangering a child.

If you have any information on Espinoza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-28-78.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.