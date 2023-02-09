Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly pulling a gun on a security officer in October of last year.

Laredo Police need your help locating Eddie Chapman, 33, who currently has one pending arrest warrant for aggravated assault against a security officer.

The incident happened on Oct. 16, 2022 when officers were called out to a food park located at 10211 Golondrina Drive.

When officers arrived at the business, they spoke to security officers who stated that Chapman became upset when employees refused to serve alcohol to his girlfriend due to the fact that she was highly intoxicated.

Authorities say, Chapman and his girlfriend were asked to leave the business at which point Chapman became aggressive and pulled out a handgun that was concealed in his waist band.

Chapman then allegedly racked the gun, threatened the officer with profane language and left the business.

Security guards then called Laredo Police to file a report.

If you have any information on Chapman’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.