Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly pulling a gun on a security officer in October of last year.

Laredo Police need your help locating Eddie Chapman, 33, who currently has one pending arrest warrant for aggravated assault against a security officer.

The incident happened on Oct. 16, 2022 when officers were called out to a food park located at 10211 Golondrina Drive.

When officers arrived at the business, they spoke to security officers who stated that Chapman became upset when employees refused to serve alcohol to his girlfriend due to the fact that she was highly intoxicated.

Authorities say, Chapman and his girlfriend were asked to leave the business at which point Chapman became aggressive and pulled out a handgun that was concealed in his waist band.

Chapman then allegedly racked the gun, threatened the officer with profane language and left the business.

Security guards then called Laredo Police to file a report.

If you have any information on Chapman’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LISD dismisses Lamar Middle School Students early due to water line break

Gateway Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost
Man accused of killing woman and child appears for change of venue hearing
Webb County Chairs share their take on State of the Union Address
What is the penalty for illegal voting in Webb County?