Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it ‘s cold were in the 40s grab your jacket. Today temperatures are expected to warm up with plenty of sunshine, a high 78.

Tonight will be partly cloudy a low of 49 with winds picking up after midnight .

Also a cold front will move across the region tonight into Friday morning making an impact in the temperature and wind conditions.

Tomorrow it will be cooler and windy , were expected to reach a high in the low 60s with gust as high as 31 mph.

Fire weather conditions could be possible tomorrow due to windy conditions and low relative humidity levels.

By the weekend temperatures increase into the 60s and 70s .

Next Front is expected early next week bringing rain chances with windy conditions.

Have a great day.

