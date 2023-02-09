Shop Local
Warmer Thursday, Cooler Rocky Mountain Air Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much drier airmass has arrived from the Rockies. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will lower quickly, reaching the low to mid 40′s by dawn. Warmer air will briefly arrive from northern Mexico during Thursday afternoon. A second large cool dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday night, and will last through Saturday night.

For more headlines. click here.

Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
