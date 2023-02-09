Warmer Thursday, Cooler Rocky Mountain Air Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much drier airmass has arrived from the Rockies. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will lower quickly, reaching the low to mid 40′s by dawn. Warmer air will briefly arrive from northern Mexico during Thursday afternoon. A second large cool dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday night, and will last through Saturday night.

