Worker injured after falling from height in east Laredo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A worker is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height in east Laredo.
The incident happened on Thursday at around 3 p.m.
According to a resident who lives in the area, the worker fell while working on a home in the La Herradura Subdivision at which is located on El Jinete and Los Estribos Drive.
KGNS News was told this is a new subdivision that is located off of 359 near Perales Middle School.
Paramedics were seen putting the man on the stretcher and into the ambulance.
This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as more details become available.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.