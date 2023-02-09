Worker injured after falling from height in east Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A worker is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height in east Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 3 p.m.

According to a resident who lives in the area, the worker fell while working on a home in the La Herradura Subdivision at which is located on El Jinete and Los Estribos Drive.

KGNS News was told this is a new subdivision that is located off of 359 near Perales Middle School.

Paramedics were seen putting the man on the stretcher and into the ambulance.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as more details become available.

