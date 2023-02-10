Border Patrol horse unit practices for parade

Shop Local
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The IBC Youth Under the Stars and the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade may be just a few days away but many of its participants are practicing their skills for the big day.

If you were in downtown Laredo Friday morning, you may have seen several Border Patrol agents riding their horses up and down streets like Maine Avenue.

The agents say they want the horses to get acclimated to the weather and the scenery since they will be part of both parades.

“We’re honored to participate, to be invited to this and we get to show off and the agents can say hi to their families and friends,” said Border Patrol Agent Rafael Garza. “Obviously WBCA has many events the public can participate, it would be great. But hopefully the parade has brought in a lot of people and hopefully it’s the same this year.”

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars is taking place on Thursday, Feb. 16; meanwhile, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade is taking place Saturday, Feb. 18.

