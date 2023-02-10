Cooler and windy

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday bundle up were in the low 50s with some clouds .

A front made its way through the region early this morning leaving behind, windy and dry conditions making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions.

Partly to mostly sunny a high of 64.

Tonight clear skies will allow for the heat of the day to escape into space a low of 37, really feeling like the low 30s.

Tomorrow morning chilly in the 30s with temperatures only increasing into the low 60s .

The big day for many Super Bowl Sunday , cold morning in the 40s then become pleasant a high of 70 with partly sunny skies, great to be outdoors.

Next week temps will warm up with windy conditions, but don’t put your sweater away .

Another round of cold fronts are expected Tuesday night and Thursday morning dropping temps once again.

Have a great day and weekend.

