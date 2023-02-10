Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

