Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

By NBC News
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, AZ (NBC) - Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

He was honored on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors.

The award was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 to honor Payton, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

The award recognizes and NFL player for his excellence off the field.

Prescott was awarded for his charity foundation work centered on cancer research, in honor of his mother, and suicide prevention, in his brother’s memory.

