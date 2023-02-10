Knights Lock Up District Title in Overtime

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It wasn’t easy, but then again beating a rival for the first time in over two years, and doing it for a stand alone district title shouldn’t be easy. The Knights would build an 11 point lead, only to see it vanish and it would be them needing a late bucket at the end of the 4th quarter to push the game to overtime. Even there, St. Joseph would have a chance with just seconds to go, down one but the Knights come up with just enough defense to pull out the 72-71 victory.

