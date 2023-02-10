Laredo College to hold annual Fun Fest this Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local college is inviting the community to have a little fun this weekend!

On Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting its Fun Fest at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

This is an annual event that coincides with all the WBCA Festivities and every year it gets bigger and better.

During this event, several departments within the college get together to organize the festival for the community and all of the proceeds go back to the college.

Raymundo Gonzalez is one of many students who will be participating in the event.

“This is a family friendly event and its for all ages, there will be activities such as live music, dancing performances, there will be carnival rides, there will be fun games and activities for all the young ones and there will be even really good food,” said Gonzalez.

The LC Fun Fest will take place on Saturday, February 11th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

