Laredo law enforcement officers conducting search at eight-liner business

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Several Laredo law enforcement officers were seen at a local eight liner business at the 2300 block of Saunders at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

A KGNS camera crew was at the scene while officers were searching the business.

No word what they were searching for at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

