Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers and healthcare practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tear Drops and Delsam Pharma eye drop products due to potential bacterial contamination.

It’s a warning local ophthalmologist, Dr. Stephen McNutt, says consumers must take note of.

“I would be very careful with this medication, if you see it or have it in your house--just throw it out,” he says. “And that’s because the pseudomonas bacteria acts very quickly, so even hours, even less than a day could cause a serious issue.”

Citing a potential contamination of that bacteria—that the CDC says could have happened during the manufacturing process—health officials are warning if it gets in your eye, it could result in blindness--even death. Already one person has died, with 55 patients in 12 states—including Texas—already getting infected. The bacteria is so dangerous, Dr. McNutt says even antibiotics are having a hard time fighting the infection.

“It’s something that takes a lot of coordination between us and the pharmacy, and sometimes even the hospital when patients need to get admitted to get treated,” said Dr. McNutt.

Dr. McNutt further explains what some of the signs are if you’ve been infected.

“So things to look out for include blurred vision, pain, discomfort, tearing, even red eye.”

He further advises to see your eye doctor immediately if you suspect an infection.

“If you have used these drops and have any concern of irritation—from any drop for that matter—talk to your eye care provider and above all, stop using the product,” he says. “There are other drops available, and I would say the risk is not worth the reward, just throw out the drops. Eye health is very important, so we just want to make sure that everyone is safe.” For a list of alternative tear drops available, visit www.healthline.com.

