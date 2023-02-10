Laredo Police officers line up to remember Officer Ramiro Paredes

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The men and women in blue lined up in front of the Laredo Police Department to honor the passing of one of its own.

On Wednesday, the police department confirmed the passing of Officer Ramiro Paredes.

Officers were called out to the 6100 Amir Drive for a death investigation.

According to police, Paredes was a 26-year veteran officer assigned to the warrants and ordinance division.

He was also the sitting president for the Laredo Police Officer’s Association.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, flags were at half-staff in honor of officer Paredes.

