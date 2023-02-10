Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over forty thousand dollars in cash is seized after authorities executed a search warrant at two eight-liner businesses.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. when officers with the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Webb County District Attorney’s Office and LPD Patrol division searched two separate eight-liner businesses.

Authorities searched Galaxy Amusement and Rock Amusement which are both located at 2300 and 2301 E. Saunders.

Roughly $44,000 in cash and 167 slot machines were seized as evidence.

The warrants were executed without incident.

Customers who were inside the building at the time were released and one employee was detained and questioned.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.