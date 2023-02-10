Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, cupid will be striking his love arrows for Valentine’s Day and some lovebirds will be getting flowers, chocolates, and other gifts from their loved ones.

While love is in the air, Laredo school districts are reminding parents and students what they are allowed to bring on campus this Valentine’s Day.

With Valentine’s Day taking place this coming Tuesday, many are feeling the love and while many will be out buying gifts for their loved ones, both UISD and LISD are reminding students what is an acceptable way to celebrate.

If you are planning to send Valentine’s Day gifts to United and Laredo ISD, according to both school districts, they will allow students to bring small gifts such as balloons, chocolates, and even their small Valentine’s Day cards.

However, at LISD, students or parents cannot bring any singing telegrams or huge teddy bears.

Both districts say due to security concerns, they are not allowing items to be delivered to the schools.

Both districts say they will celebrate and even let students learn the meaning of Valentine’s Day in a special way.

