Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after several Laredo law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found guns, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash.

Laredo Police arrested Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40 in the case.

The arrest happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 when the Laredo Police Department Texas Anti-Gang Unit executed a ‘No-Knock Search’ warrant at 105 Larga Vista Dr.

The Laredo Police SWAT Team was able to locate and detain Carreon-Ibarra without incident.

During a search of the home, authorities found 15 firearms, two bulletproof vests, a smoke grenade, multiple firearm accessories, $24,000 in U.S. currency, 35 ounces of marijuana, a two way radio and multiple boxes of ammunition.

Carreon-Ibarra was charged with Deadly Conduct F/3, Tampering with Physical Evidence SJF, Possession of marihuana SJF, and Failed to ID as a Fugitive C/A. Carreon-Ibarra was additionally served with multiple HSI warrants that included Conspiracy to Possess W/Intent to Distribute 100 Kilograms of Marihuana, Conspiracy to Import 100 Kilograms or More of Marihuana, and Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Lastly, Carreon-Ibarra was charged by ATF with Felon in Possession of Firearms (15 Counts) and Illegal Alien in Possession of a Firearm.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation with the Laredo Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, the Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), United States Border Patrol (USBP) Firearms and Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), United States Marshals Service (USMS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Texas Department of Public Safety.

