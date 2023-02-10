Shop Local
Mexican Consulate to help citizens register their voter card

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are a Mexican Citizen living in the United States and you would like to vote in the upcoming Mexican elections.

The Mexican Consulate is hosting a special event to help people register.

This Saturday, the Mexican Consulate will open its doors and help Mexican Citizens register for their voting card.

The consulate asks that you bring a birth certificate, a picture ID and proof of billing.

“It’s an opportunity that the secretary of foreign affairs brings to all the Mexican nationals living abroad. Probably they are interested in voting in the elections in Mexico or in their state and they have the opportunity to have the voting card and they can participate,” said Mexican Consulate Horacio Munguia Valencia.

Mexican Citizens are encouraged to go this Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The office is located on 1612 Farragut Street.

The help is free.

