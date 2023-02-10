Pet of the Week: Roxanne

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for little Roxanne.

Roxanne is a medium sized mix-breed, so she is not going to get any bigger.

While she might seem like an older dog, she is roughly a year and nine months, so she is still a puppy.

If you would like to adopt Roxanne or any other pet you can contact LAPS at 956-724-8364.

The shelter is normally open from Sunday through Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. however, the shelter is closed at the moment and will reopen on Feb. 13.

On Sunday, Feb. 12 LAPS will host a special Valentine’s Day Doggy date from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.