Rollover accident in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo.

According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street.

Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved.

No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at the moment.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as soon as they become available.

Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
