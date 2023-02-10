Rollover accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo.

According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street.

Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved.

No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at the moment.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as soon as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.