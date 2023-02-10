Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Water line break prompts early dismissal at LISD middle school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to another water line break.

According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The City of Laredo is currently working on repairing the water line break.

LISD’s Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

The Child Nutrition Department will also provide lunch to the students.

This is the second water line break reported this week in the same area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Laredo Police presence in East Laredo neighborhood
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
Eddie Chapman
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
Working injured after falling from height in east Laredo
Worker injured after falling from height in east Laredo
Laredo Police Officer passes away
Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles

Latest News

Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles
Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles